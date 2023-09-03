As an anti-theft measure, clothing stores affix certain items with security tags that will set off an alarm should you attempt to leave with the tag still on the garment. Some tags will also ruin a garment by spilling ink from the tag if you try to remove it yourself. This usually isn’t a problem, as long as the tag gets removed before you leave the store, but sometimes clerks can miss a tag at checkout—or you’ll receive a shipped-from-store item ordered online to find out whoever packaged it up left the tag on. Oops. If you’re in this situation, here’s what you can do about it.

But first—this should go without saying, but don’t shoplift. It’s not a nice thing to do, and it’s illegal. This post is intended simply as a remedy to a legitimate situation we’ve all found ourselves in at one time or another. Use this information for good, people.

How to remove a security tag from clothing

The unfortunate reality is that there is no magic method to removing the security tags on clothing, which differ in form and function. The best thing you can do is just go back to the store, explain what happened, present your receipt, and hope they believe you. If going back to the store is not an option or you can’t find your receipt, here are some methods to try. The right method really depends on the tag, and all of these are potentially disastrous if ink is involved, so use caution.

How to use a dremel to remove a security tag

Photo: RHJPhtotos (Shutterstock)

Many security tags have a raised area on top, as you can see in the above picture.

Slice off the pyramid or nipple with the dremel.

This should reveal metal pins attached through the clothing and the two halves of the tag.

You should be able to bend or cut the pin with a pair of needle-nose pliers and then pull them out to separate the two halves of the security tag.

How to use a magnet to remove a security tag

Some types of security tags can be deactivated with a strong magnet.

You need a very strong magnet for this—a rare earth magnet, not a refrigerator magnet. Stores use electromagnets to deactivate some kinds of anti-theft tags, so you need similar magnetic power.

Place the dome side of the tag against the magnet.

It should stick, and you should be able to separate the parts of the tag easily.

How to use wire cutters to remove a security tag

This one really depends on the tag and your pair of wire cutters.

If your wire cutters are thin enough, you may be able to slip them between the two halves of the security tag.

Once you’ve done that, you can hopefully snip the metal pegs holding the two halves together.

How to use rubber bands to remove a security tag

You need a strong-but-thin rubber band for this one.

Locate the pin holding the halves of the tag together.

Wrap the rubber band around it. Then do it again. Each time the band wraps around the pin, it pulls the two halves of the tag farther apart.

The two halves should separate eventually, although you may need to add another rubber band.

How to use a plastic bag to remove a security tag

This is a variation of the above advice.

Wrap the handle of a plastic grocery between the halves of the tag.

Keep wrapping the plastic around and around until the halves are separated enough that they pop apart.

You could also try a guitar string or other thin wire—just make sure the wire is wrapping vertically so it forces the halves apart.

Do not freeze a security tag

Do not attempt to freeze the garment and remove an ink tag. Advice to freeze the garment and remove an ink-containing tag through brute force is pretty common online, but it probably isn’t a great idea. A few sites advise that this ink is treated with anti-freeze, meaning it will still stain your clothing even after a night or two in the freezer.

This article was originally published in August 2011 and has been updated several times over the years by various Lifehacker staff members.