Logan Richards and Tom Gale goals completed the scoring while Sam Flory and Joel Browne replied for the visitors.

Gobowen Celtic completed a comfortable 3-0 win at Ellesmere Rangers with goals from Aaron Davies, Luke Dwyer and Brendon Price settling the outcome.

Action from Morda United’s clash with Whitchurch Alport 1946. Picture by Andrew Donnison.

OTHER NEWS:

Kai Hurdman starred with a hat-trick as St Martins claimed a point in a 3-3 draw at home to Newport Town who replied with two goals from Jayden Waltho and a Charles Carrick strike.

Joe Meredith struck a consolation goal in Weston Rhyn’s 8-1 drubbing at Brown Clee in division one with the visitors’ cause not aided by the 12th minute dismissal of Aaron Coulson.

Action from Morda United’s clash with Whitchurch Alport 1946. Picture by Andrew Donnison.

Morda United Development also tasted a heavy 6-1 defeat at Meole Brace with Ben Bound starring with a hat-trick while goals from Fletcher Allmark, Joshua Leese and Jack Riley completed the scoring.

Neil Prescott starred with two goals as Llanymynech prevailed 3-2 winners at home to Impact United while Ben Richards completed the scoring for the Welsh club who saw Matt Rees dismissed while Ian Harkins and Connor Smith replied for the visitors.

Action from Morda United’s clash with Whitchurch Alport 1946. Picture by Andrew Donnison.

Rees and Richards struck as Llanymynech edged a 2-1 win at Weston Rhyn in midweek with James Greenshields replying for the hosts.

Morda United slumped to a 7-2 defeat at home to Prees United in the under 18s league with Andrew Brookfield netting twice and goals from Kyle Allmark, Ben Brock, Chris Clegg, Tom Crowe and Travis Maddocks settling the outcome.

Action from Morda Utd’s clash against Prees Utd in the Salop Leisure Shropshire U18s League. Picture by Andrew Donnison.

The Keys St Martins toasted a 4-3 win at Red Barn in the Greenhouse Shrewsbury Sunday Premier League while Ellesmere United eased to a 5-0 win at home to Crown AFC in first division.

Goals from Cameron Almond, Kieran Lewis and Nick Crouch earned Weston Rhyn Development a point in a 3-3 draw at Wem Town Reserves in division two.

Action from Morda Utd’s clash against Prees Utd in the Salop Leisure Shropshire U18s League. Picture by Andrew Donnison.

Nicola Bradley starred with a hat-trick as Ellesmere Rangers eased to an 8-0 win at home to Shrewsbury Juniors in the Shropshire Women’s Premier League.

Kimberley Bielawski added a brace while Laura Foy, Lydia Harrison and Katelyn Tilston completed the drubbing.