Allahabad High Court on Friday dismissed a plea that sought to declare Shahi Idgah Mosque as a ‘disputed structure’.

In the ongoing case of Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute, the high court dismissed the application seeking to substitute the term ‘Shahi Idgah Mosque’ with ‘disputed structure’ in all future proceedings related to the cases before the HC.

A single judge bench of Justice Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra said that the application was being dismissed “at this stage”.

Back in April, Supreme Court reiterated the order passed by Allahabad HC in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah case, allowing the Hindu side’s plea to amend its suit and add the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) as a party to it, is prima facie correct.

The controversy of the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple is related to the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb-era’s Shahi Idgah mosque at Mathura which the Hindu side claims has been built after demolishing a temple at the birthplace of Lord Krishna.