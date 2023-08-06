Allu Arjun is one of the most popular and successful actors in the Telugu film industry. In his long career, he has acted in some of the biggest films in Tollywood that have grossed crores at the box office. Some of them are Arya, Bunny, Julai, and Pushpa: The Rise. Now, the actor is gearing up for its highly anticipated crime drama sequel titled Pushpa: The Rule.

The superstar has already kickstarted its shooting which has been going on for a while. According to media reports, Allu has started yet another big hooting schedule of the Sukumar film which is taking place inside the famous Ramoji Rao studio in Hyderabad. After filming scenes in various parts of the country, the makers have narrowed down for a long schedule that will kickstart from today. Its pre-production has been completed and Allu will be joining the team today.

This is really exciting news for all the fans who have been waiting for an update on the film. A massive set has been built inside the studio where the shooting of some major scenes from the film will take place.

Allu Arjun Reveals A Major Dialogue From The Film

Last month, during a special event, Allu Arjun uttered a major dialogue from the sequel. During the event, Allu Arjun revealed a dialogue from Pushpa 2 in Telugu, which roughly translates to, “Everything will be done by one rule: That’s the Pushpa rule.” Right after the dialogue was said, the crowd erupted into a major cheer. The video was also widely shared on social media and quickly went viral.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

In 2021, Sukumar came up with the action drama film Pushpa: The Rise, which followed the story of a coolie Pushpa Raj (played by Allu Arjun) who gets into the world of smuggling red sandalwood. The film, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, became a major critical and commercial success. A dance number by Samantha Ruth Prabhu was also loved by everyone. It’s sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule is made on a whopping budget of around 500 crores. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil as a police officer trying to chase Pushpa. It is planned to release theatrically in 2024.

