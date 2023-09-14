Telugu star Allu Arjun is the latest to praise Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster film Jawan, which is continuing its box office onslaught. In a recent tweet, Allu Arjun praised all of Jawan’s key players, including Shah Rukh Khan, Anirudh Ravichander, Atlee, Deepika Padukone, and Nayanthara. Anirudh, the composer of Jawan, also responded to Allu Arjun’s tweet and thanked him.

Allu Arjun Calls ‘Jawan’ Shah Rukh Khan’s Massiest Avatar Ever

Biggg Congratulations to the whole team of #JAWAN for this mammoth blockbuster . Warm regards to the entire cast , technicians, crew & producers of #JAWAN @iamsrk garu’s Massiest avatar ever , charming the whole of India & beyond with his swag . Truly happy for you sir , we… — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) September 14, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Allu Arjun And Calls Him ‘The Fire’

Replying to the tweet, SRK said how he is a big fan of Allu Arjun and Pushpa. He claimed Bunny’s wish made his day. “Thank u so much my man. So kind of you for the love and prayers. And when it comes to swag and ‘The Fire’ himself praises me….wow…it has made my day!!! Feeling Jawan twice all over now!!! I must admit I must have learnt something from you as I had seen Pushpa thrice in three days!!! Big hug to u and will come and give u one personally as soon as possible. Keep swagging!!! Love u (sic).”

Karan Johar Bows Down To Shah Rukh Khan After Watching Jawan

Karan Johar, one of the most prominent filmmakers in Bollywood, recently watched ‘Jawan’ and was blown away by the film’s audacity and emotion. He had taken to Instagram to praise the entire team of ‘Jawan’ and called Shah Rukh Khan “the emperor.” a while back. And now the filmmaker has watched the film and written a detailed review of the film.

Karan Johar couldn’t stop gushing over Shah Rukh Khan and his performance in ‘Jawan’. Praising SRK’s performance in ‘Jawan’, Karan wrote, “what do I say about Bhai @iamsrk … he is not just an irreplaceable force of nature but represents mega stardom in a way that only he can. He’s the emperor and we bow down in admiration.”

Johar also was mesmerised by Deepika Padukone and how she brought so much gravitas to her part and owned it like a bonafide veteran.

He was all praises for rest of the star cast including Sanya Malhotra, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Here’s the entire Instagram caption text of Karan Johar about ‘Jawan’:

OMFG!!!!! I am late to this party!!!! But what a party this is!!!! @atlee47 hits it out of the stadium… it’s the kind of adrenalin rush film with big emotion that Indian cinema embodies and this film perfects!!!! Was blown away by the cinematic audacity of each frame. How good was everyone !!! @sanyamalhotra_ @pillumani so so good! The entire ensemble! The gorgeous and fabulous @nayanthara @actorvijaysethupathi is so brilliant. Was mesmerised by @deepikapadukone she bought so much gravitas to her part and owned it like a bonafide veteran!!!! DP. And what do I say about Bhai @iamsrk … he is not just an irreplaceable force of nature but represents mega stardom in a way that only he can!!!!! He’s the emperor and we bow down in admiration … if you haven’t seen #jawan then you don’t know what you’re missing out on!!!! @redchilliesent @_gauravverma @poojadadlani02 my favourite producer @gaurikhan …. Congratulations !!! Juggernaut Alert.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

