Netflix India will offer 12 Telugu films in 2024, including Devara with Jr NTR, Pushpa 2: The Rule featuring Allu Arjun, and Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire starring Prabhas. These films will be streamed after their theatrical release.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule to steam on Netflix post theaterical

Pushpa 2: The Rule will release in theaters on Independence Day on August 15, post which it’ll stream on Netflix. Pushpa-2, the sequel to the first installment that featured Allu Arjun’s captivating performance as Pushpa, is ready to meet the expectations of the audience. Directed by Sukumar, the film has a more intense and dark plot that will take the viewers deeper into the world of red sandalwood smuggling, with Allu Arjun leading the way.

Jr.NTR and Jahnvi Kapoor’s Devara to stream on Netflix

The film, which is directed by Koratala Shiva, features Jr NTR in an exciting role that has generated a lot of anticipation. The film is expected to have a mix of action, emotion, and social relevance, as Shiva is known for his compelling stories that pique the interest of the audience. Devara is expected to release on Netflix post its theaterical window after its release on April 5.

Prabhas’ Salaar Part 1 – The Ceasefire to steam on Netflix

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, which stars Prabhas and also Prithviraj Sukumaran, was released in theaters on December 22. The film revolves around a gang leader who makes a promise to a dying friend by taking on other criminal gangs.

Netflix’s huge Telugu slate for 2024

This revelation is expected to delight Telugu cinema fans worldwide who enjoyed films like ‘Bhola Shankar’, ‘Dasara’, ‘Bro’, ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’, ‘MAD’, and ‘Kushi‘ in 2023.

Other Telugu films that will be available on Netflix India this year are Buddy, Gangs of Godavari, Tillu Square, the 12th film of Vijay Devarakonda, the 109th film of Nandamuri Balakrishna, and two unnamed projects with Sidhu and Karthikeya. The ninth film of Ga2 Pictures will also be on Netflix India.

Hi Nanna, with Nani and Mrunal Thakur, is already on Netflix. It came out on December 7 and has been receiving a lot of love.

“These movies are scheduled to be available on Netflix this year after their theatrical exhibition, granting fans the opportunity to enjoy them in cinemas initially and then relive the magic of their favourite actors’ performances in the comfort of their homes, across the world,” a press release said.

Monika Shergill, VP – Content, Netflix India, said this year the company is looking forward to making the best of Telugu cinema available to its subscribers. “The 50% YoY (year-over-year) growth in Netflix’s South content viewing reflects the strong appeal of our Telugu movie offering. This year’s lineup, packed with the best of Telugu blockbuster cinema and industry’s biggest stars, is set to captivate audiences worldwide. We’re thrilled to bring the finest of Telugu cinema to viewers in India and across the globe,” Monika said in a statement.

