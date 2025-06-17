Credit: Jeswin Thomas from Pexels



New research published today shows that female teenagers—especially those from lower-socioeconomic backgrounds—and gender-diverse adolescents are significantly more likely to experience worsening mental health symptoms over their high school years.

The study of over 6,600 Australian teenagers and published today in the Australian and New Zealand Journal of Public Health, is the largest of its kind and provides new insights into Australian adolescents’ mental health.

Researchers surveyed teenagers multiple times from years 7 to year 10, allowing them to track how mental health symptoms developed over time.

Lead author Dr. Scarlett Smout, Postdoctoral Research Associate at the Matilda Center for Research in Mental Health and Substance Use at the University of Sydney, says that mental health symptoms were alarmingly common and increased as teenagers aged.

“By year 10, nearly 3 in 10 teens in this sample had probable major depression, almost 1 in 4 reported high mental distress and nearly 1 in 4 had moderate-to-severe anxiety symptoms.

“We were very concerned to find that mental health symptoms were so widespread in this large cohort of Aussie teens. While our sample wasn’t representative, it provides further evidence that current generations of teenagers are suffering more than those before them.”

Raw mean depressive symptom scores over time, grouped by social determinant. Credit: Australian and New Zealand Journal of Public Health (2025). DOI: 10.1016/j.anzjph.2025.100243



Co-author Dr. Katrina Champion, a Senior Research Fellow from the Matilda Center, said that knowing which groups were most at risk was vital to help inform what support and programs were offered.

“Compared to males, females and gender diverse teens experienced greater symptoms of distress, anxiety and depression, especially those from less affluent backgrounds.

“More work needs to be done directly with teenagers in these vulnerable groups to develop tailored mental health prevention and support programs,” Dr. Champion says.

Adjunct Prof Terry Slevin, CEO, Public Health Association of Australia says that more also needs to be done to understand what is driving poor mental health among teens and how good mental health can be protected and promoted.

“Adolescent mental health is a hugely concerning and growing public health issue. The teenage years are a foundational time in our children’s lives, setting up their mental well-being for the future.

“This study shows that mental health symptoms in our younger generation are disturbingly common, deteriorate over time and are affecting some of the more vulnerable segments of our community. We need more research to better understand what’s driving these trends, as well as how we can invest in prevention to protect the mental health of teenagers.”

In recognition of growing concerns about mental health as a public health issue, The Public Health Association of Australia will run a new three-day Mental Health Prevention and Promotion conference in March 2026 in Parramatta. The inaugural event will bring together experts to understand and discuss how mental health conditions, particularly in young people, can be better understood and prevented.

More information:

Scarlett Smout et al, All things being equal? Longitudinal patterns of mental disorder symptoms and associations with key social determinants in a large cohort of Australian adolescents, Australian and New Zealand Journal of Public Health (2025). DOI: 10.1016/j.anzjph.2025.100243

Provided by

Public Health Association of Australia