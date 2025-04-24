Google’s parent company, Alphabet, posted Q1 earnings on Thursday. picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

Alphabet reported its 2025 first-quarter results on Thursday.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai credited an “unique full stack approach to AI” for “strong Q1 results.”

Revenues mostly exceeded initial estimates, except for Google Cloud, which once again fell short.

Alphabet Inc., comprised of Google and a collective of companies called Other Bets, reported its first-quarter earnings results during a conference call on Thursday.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a statement that the company’s “strong Q1 results, which reflect healthy growth and momentum across the business,” reflect its “unique full stack approach to AI.”

“This quarter was super exciting as we rolled out Gemini 2.5, our most intelligent AI model, which is achieving breakthroughs in performance and is an extraordinary foundation for our future innovation,” said Pichai in the earnings report. “Search saw continued strong growth, boosted by the engagement we’re seeing with features like AI Overviews, which now has 1.5 billion users per month.”

Investors tuning in to the earnings call are likely listening for updates on Alphabet’s cloud business, which has become a vehicle for its pursuits in artificial intelligence. Slowed Cloud business growth in the past and a larger-than-expected capex forecast for 2025 had sent Alphabet’s shares down over 8% in February.

Despite seeing 28% of year-on-year growth compared to the first quarter in 2024, Google Cloud still became one of the two revenue streams that fell short of initial estimates in the first quarter of 2025.

Thomas Monteiro, senior analyst at Investing.com, said in a note that Alphabet has “delivered a sound response to those questioning the solidity of the search business” amid increasing AI demand.

“When you combine the numbers seen today with Alphabet’s also solid cloud performance, it leaves few doubts about the company’s leading position in the AI search revolution,” said Monteiro.

