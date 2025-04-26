



It’s been a difficult month for most members of the Magnificent 7, the group of high-growth tech stocks responsible for driving most of the sector’s growth. The past week brought several key earnings reports, though, and the sector may be on the verge of a rebound.

Leading the charge for most of the industry is Alphabet (GOOGL) . The big tech leader and parent of Google reported Q1 earnings on April 24 and successfully came in above Wall Street estimates, reporting a 12% revenue increase.

Since then, GOOGL stock has performed well and is currently up roughly 9% for the past five days. For investors, it is likely highly reassuring to see that despite the recent volatility, the company has made progress and seems to be back on the path toward growth.

Google’s earnings report also provides context on a broader market question, though, one that has likely been on the minds of many investors lately.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai recently answered a key market question through Google’s earnings report. Image source: Bloomberg/Getty Images

Alphabet’s earnings provide key insight on burning tech sector question

When 2025 began, many leading tech companies made it clear they planned on increasing their artificial intelligence (AI) spending. High capital expenditure figures revealed in Q4 2024 reports showed that they were fully committed to scaling operations in an attempt to capitalize on the red-hot AI market.

However, since then, both Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have announced plans to scale back their plans to keep building data centers. This sparked some concern that the AI bubble might be slowly running out of air.

However, in its recent report, Google reaffirmed its $75 billion capex guidance for 2025 and reported strong advertising sales growth, which it claims can be attributed to its AI investments. On the earnings call, CEO Sundar Pichai highlighted progress in other areas, such as AI infrastructure and models and tooling research, as well as the company’s products and platforms.

Ram Palaniappan, CTO of TEKsystems Global Services, is optimistic that Google’s growth will continue, particularly as it continues scaling these AI operations.

“Alphabet’s earnings signify that Google is continuing to push hard to evolve AI and focus on value realization from AI investments. Beyond the optimistic declarations made at Google Cloud Next a few weeks ago, Alphabet is keenly aware of the shift in labor markets caused by AI-powered agentification and automation promises for enterprise,” he states.

This indicates that Google stock is in an excellent position to make up the ground it lost over the past two quarters, a period marked by high volatility and, recently, strong economic uncertainty. These macro factors have impacted most big tech stocks, but Google’s growth in a difficult time is proof that even as recession fears rise, its business hasn’t slowed down.

The role played by AI in Google’s success should remind investors that, despite some speculation, the AI market isn’t cooling too much and companies will likely continue to prioritize AI spending as they rush to continue cornering the technology market’s new frontier.

The key AI takeaway from Google’s Q1 earnings

While investors wondered if the Q1 earnings week would lead to more volatility, some experts flagged Google as a likely winner. This included financial sector veteran Louis Navellier, who shared his take with TheStreet on Google’s chances of an ad sales-driven recovery.

Navellier noted that while the recent Department of Justice ruling that Google should be broken up on antitrust grounds could make some investors nervous, he focused on Google’s ad sales growth projections, predicting that “if Google surprises and posts good advertising revenue, all will be forgiven, and the stock should rally.”

Since then, his forecast has proven correct, as Google’s ad revenue came in at $66.8 billion, topping estimates of $66.4 billion and sending shares into the green. Investors now know that the company is making clear progress and continuing to effectively leverage AI to drive growth at an extremely pivotal time.

More important than Google’s progress, though, is the fact that it is clear the AI market still has room to run. Companies may have scaled back certain endeavors, but that doesn’t mean they are giving up or that AI demand is going to decrease anytime soon.

