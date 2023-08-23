Since super featherweight champion Alycia Baumgardner tested positive for mesterolone and methenolone acetate metabolites, X/Twitter boxing pundits have been in a spiral.

So, we thought we’d ask an actual expert what these drugs are and how they could be advantageous to an athlete.

Rick Collins is considered one of the world’s foremost legal authorities on performance and image enhancing drugs (PEDs) and supplements. For over 30 years, he’s been recognized as a legal authority in the field of sports nutrition, bodybuilding supplements and performance-enhancing substances.

The Alycia Baumgardner Situation–What Is Mesterolone?

According to Collins, Mesterolone, sold under the brand name Proviron among others, is an androgen and anabolic steroid medication which is used mainly in the treatment of low testosterone levels.

Anabolic simply means that it’s synthetic and not naturally produced in the human body. Mesterolone is mostly known for its ability to reduce body fat and improve muscle definition, making it a popular cutting agent amongst body builders.

The brand Proviron has been around since the early 1990s and is available over the counter without a prescription. As one of its core benefits, the manufacturer touts increasing muscle mass and strength while reducing fat stores. Proviron also claims to decrease the risk of injuries during training sessions.

The other banned substance reported to have been found in Baumgardner’s sample is Methenolone.

What Is Primobolan?

Also known by its brand name, Primobolan, or Primo stimulates the growth of lean muscle mass.

It’s available in oral and injectable forms. One of the reasons this drug is popular for female bodybuilders is because of its poor androgenic profile.

It builds lean muscles without the added male, defining characteristics like excess hair growth and putting bass in the voice.

So, less of a chance to grow a goatee and serenade like Barry White as a result of taking Primo.

The New York based Collins is a legal advisor to the International Federation of Bodybuilders (IFBB) Pro League, as well as General Counsel to the International Society of Sports Nutrition. Collins says the drug has been around since the 60s and has been linked to Arnold Schwarzenegger in the past.

In light of the Alycia Baumgardner situation, the question arises: How might she challenge the test results?

Collins suggests she needs a tenacious attorney to meticulously scrutinize the entire process.

What lies ahead for Baumgardner’s challenge of the results? Her journey to clear her name includes investigating the sample collection process, ensuring the integrity of the chain of custody, and collaborating with an expert to critically examine the analysis and outcomes.

How Could/Should Alycia Baumgardner Fight This?

It’s going to be a costly mission well surpassing tens of thousands of dollars.

Collins asserts secondary testing can also be effective. In 2013, it helped Australian middleweight boxing champion Sam Soliman, who tested positive for oxilofrine after beating Felix Sturm in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Soliman unknowingly ingesting the substance from a mislabeled dietary supplement. Independent testing of his second sample in part helped allow Soliman to retain his ranking despite the positive.

The Alycia Baumgardner positive test for mesterolone and methenolone acetate metabolites highlights the complex landscape of performance-enhancing substances in sports.

As enticing as it may be to get dragged into performative Twitter discussions around PEDs, it’s critical to approach the matter with both legal scrutiny and scientific analysis.