TOKYO — World champion Alysa Liu produced a flawless routine in the women’s free skate Saturday as the United States won its sixth gold medal at the figure skating World Team Trophy.

Skating to Donna Summer’s “MacArthur Park,” the 19-year-old Liu landed seven triple jumps for a personal-best score of 150.97 points to finish ahead of teammate Amber Glenn, who was second with 148.93.

Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto was third with 145.00 points.

The United States finished the three-day competition with 126 points, 16 ahead of Japan. Italy was third with 86 points to claim its first ever medal in the event.

The U.S. team has medaled at every World Team Trophy since its inception in 2009 and has earned gold medals in six of the nine competitions, standing atop the podium in 2009, 2013, 2015, 2019, 2023 and 2025.

Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara won the pairs free skate on Saturday as the host nation cut the Americans’ lead to 11 points but the dominant performances by Glenn and Liu clinched gold for the U.S.

Team USA headed into the final day with a 15-point lead over Japan after victories in the men’s and ice dance competitions on Friday.

Two-time world champion Ilia Malinin won the men’s free skate to solidify the overall lead for the Americans heading into the final day.

Malinin landed four quads in his program to “I’m Not a Vampire,” scoring 183.88 points.

Ice dance world champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates won the free dance segment.

The three-time world ice dance champions received 12 points after a season’s best score of 133.51

The ISU World Team Trophy features the world’s top six figure skating teams. France was fourth with 78 points followed by Canada with 72 and Georgia with 68.