A Reddit thread called ‘Am I Ugly’ has been taking over the platform and users have come in support of the people to bring them a dose of confidence.

Social media platforms share content that is seen by millions of people from around the world. In some cases, these posts can be traumatizing but every now and then we come across content that makes our day. Something similar has been happening on Reddit with its thread called ‘Am I Ugly.’ While the title sounds questionable, the content is heartwarming.

Photo by Lipton-Bliss/Frederic Lewis/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

What is the ‘Am I Ugly’ thread about?

Formed in 2010, the thread asks people to post their pictures to allow other Redditors to tell you what they think about your appearance.

People who post on the forum have the freedom to disclose as much or as little about themselves. The main idea is to share a genuine picture of yourself and let others speak their mind.

There is no doubt that it requires a lot of courage for one to allow themselves to be judged by others. However, the thread proves that there is still good in this world.

The thread can be a dose of confidence for people

A lot of people who want to genuinely hear others’ opinions post their pictures on the thread. Recently, a post titled ’32 feeling ugly after kids. Am I? Included a just woke up before shower verification’ was shared on the platform. Within minutes, people were quick to share their thoughts and almost all of them were positive.

Comments like “You look very pretty and no older than your age to me. No reasons to worry, you still got it!”, “Still lookin’ Good, post kids and life,” “You’re in no way ugly,” and more were posted. A similar pattern is observed in the remaining posts that have been made on the thread.

While there are a few that could be categorized as negative, there were a lot more positive ones that were enough to put the negativity aside.

Photo by Igor Ustynskyy/ Getty Images

There is a lot more to read on Reddit

This is not the only thread on Reddit that might interest you. The forum is also used to share stories while staying anonymous.

Previously, posts such as ‘my daughter betrayed me‘ wedding scandal, ‘my wife hates my female best friend‘, ‘I cancelled by brother’s wedding because of a joke his fiance made,’ and more have been taking over the platform.

If you are someone who enjoys stories such as these, Reddit is definitely the place for you.