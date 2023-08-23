A CLASSIC Ford Motel T with cost-cutting bonus features has become available for an eye-watering price.

The stunning motor was listed on auction and is currently going for the whopping price of £10,250 under the bidding process.

A truly iconic vehicle, the original Ford Model T was a revolutionary car when first produced back in 1908.

It saw great success having sold over 15 million cars in its production run, paving the way for automobiles to become a part of regular life.

The yellow motor, which was originally supplied with a 2.9L inline-four engine, has been recommissioned with an electric-only propulsion.

It boasts a fresh carpet and is powered by a 7kW electric motor which was installed to preserve the life of the legendary car.

The fascinating homemade system uses a combination of traditional sealed lead-acid batteries in the boot box, with Lithium-Ion batteries used independently as “duty and reserve”.

But its classic style still lives on with the freshly cleaned petrol tank retained for aesthetics.

Prospective owners will be happy to see the wheels, partially made out of wood, and timeless bodywork of the car remain the originals.

Among its other features are vinyl front seats as well as a convertible hood and spare tire.

Petrolheads will also be pleased to see the classic four-spoke steering wheel in near perfect condition.

And the dashboard gauges and spare tyre are a nostalgic blast from the past.

According to the listing the car is fully registered with the DVLA as a “historic vehicle” and will be sold on an “As is Where” basis.

And the website encourages any potential buyers to book a viewing to give a thorough inspection.

The classic car is recommended for someone with a “knowledge and interest in electronics” and who possesses some “mechanical know-how”.

With bids already hitting a whopping £10,000, the end-price will no doubt be dumbfounding.

The full listing on Car & Classic reads: “With a striking juxtaposition of the tried-and-true meets experimental-new, this Model T is something that truly must be seen and driven to be fully appreciated.

“While it may be an unconventional way to modify a Model T, it is indeed a fascinating and fully-roadworthy example of human ingenuity, and a stark reminder of how far things have come in the world of automotive advancement.

“With enough range to get you to the local Ford meet, this is guaranteed to raise a few eyebrows and start a few conversations.

“Recommended for someone with knowledge and interest in electronics and a bit of mechanical know-how.

“This old-timer is ready to continue its life of service, albeit in a way that Henry Ford would have likely not imagined 110 years down the road.

