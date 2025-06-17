On July 15, 2015, Amazon launched an experiment. Would a flashy sale, in the retail desert of summer, turn people’s attentions away from outdoor activities and captivate them in a way akin to Black Friday? The company called that event Prime Day—and the results speak for themselves.

Now, as the 10th anniversary of that retail event comes up, Amazon is ramping things up even further. Prime Day 2025 will last an unprecedented four days, Amazon announced Tuesday. And it’s offering a slew of deals long before things get started.

Prime Day 2025 will take place from July 8 through July 11. The offers for Prime members, though, start a week earlier. Amazon will cut prices on a number of its own brands by 30% on July 1, dropping school supplies and “household essentials” to as low as $3 and dresses to $12.

The big draw for Prime members, though, might be the offer that will run from July 3 to 6. During that time, Prime members can get $1 off per gallon for up to $35 gallons at over 7,500 bp, Amoco and select ampm locations.

Other offers for Prime members include:

Save $10 on a Grubhub+ delivery order over $20 with the code “PRIME10” now through July 7

Get a $200 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for Prime Visa (through July 14) or an $80 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for Prime Store Card (from July 2–11).

Rent a car with Avis and get up to 30% off base rates and 10% back in an Amazon.com gift card.

Beyond the usual Prime accounts, Amazon also announced an enhanced membership for people 18-24. Prime for Young Adults, as it’s called, will cost $69 per year (or $7.49 per month) and will include 5% cash back savings on popular categories (and 10% cash back during Prime Day) in addition to all of the usual Prime perks. New members can get 6 months for free.