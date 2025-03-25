The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you like things that use electricity, then be warned: Amazon’s Big Spring Sale could pose a risk to your pocketbook. The online retail giant currently has great deals on a huge range of high tech products, from cameras, gaming gear, and headphones to solar generators, air purifiers, and security cameras. We’ve picked some of our favourites, putting an emphasis on finding products with the steepest markdowns. Read on!

40% off

If you’ve been waiting for a sale to grab a pair of studio reference quality headphones, this is your big chance. These sleek black cans from the sound engineers at Beats deliver rich, natural, flawless audio. They’re ideal for music, and—thanks to 360-degree sound with dynamic head tracking—may be even better for late night movie watching.

41% off

A name brand colour printer, scanner, and copier for under $50? How is this even possible when a pair of replacement ink cartridges cost more? Whatever. The deal is real, and we have the link to prove it. The Canon Pixma prints up to 8 pages per minute, has wireless connectivity, and is even compatible with Chromebooks.

50% off

It’s pretty tough to find a deal better than half price on Nespresso’s Vertuo Next. Not only does this coffee maker deliver naturally formed crema and optional frothing via Nespresso’s own Aeroccino system, you can also choose from seven different pour sizes, from tiny 25mL shots all the way up to a 535mL carafe. All with just one touch of a button.

27% off

If you like to stream your gaming sessions, this mic is about as good as it gets. It’s outfitted with a swivel mount for quick and easy manipulation and has a Pro XLR connector so you can jack into external sound setups. And it captures the human voice with beautiful depth and clarity, helping you to sound like a professional broadcaster.

25% off

Paired with a magnetic speaker dock, Google’s 11-inch Pixel Tablet makes for a great family slate. Keep it on the dock stand in a common area like the kitchen to look up recipes, stream music, or watch TV during breakfast, then grab it and go relax on the couch or toss it to the kids to keep them entertained in the backseat.

38% off

Designed to last 10 years with everyday use, the Ecoflow River 2 Pro generator can power up to 11 devices with energy drawn solely from the sun. No fumes, no noise, no cords, no maintenance. Take it on your next car camping or RV adventure, pull it out during power outages, or just keep it under the sun on the deck and use it to recharge all your gadgets daily. It’s an easy way to go a little greener.

35% off

This luxury air purifier can clean a 2,300 square-foot space in just an hour, removing everything from pet dander to tiny smoke particles with its three-stage HEPA filter. It can be controlled remotely from your phone, letting you select timed or continuous operation. And at night you can enable a low noise mode and turn off the LEDs to ensure it doesn’t bother you as you sleep.

30% off

If your home is already outfitted with Amazon’s Blink tech, this motion activated outdoor add-on HD camera is a must. It runs off batteries that last two years between charges, which means all you have to do to install it is place it where you like. No need for a power line. It connects seamlessly to other Amazon devices, so you can start receiving alerts and checking video on your Alexa speaker in minutes.

36% off

This is a great bargain for retro picture popping enthusiasts. You get Kodak’s stylishly vintage 3-inch-by-3-inch point-and-click camera and printer—which, unlike most instant cameras, lets you choose whether to print each picture you take—plus a total of 68 print sheets. That’s more than enough to fill a small photo album full of friends and adventures.

31% off

This beautiful, nebula-clad gamepad licensed for Xbox Series X/S and PC will be the one all your friends reach for at your next game night. It feels dreamy in the hands thanks to its textured gripping surface, and a pair of programmable action buttons will give you a leg up in your favourite games. It’s wired (rather than wireless), but that just means zero latency.

33% off

Svelte and stylish, HP’s Series 5 1920×1080 desktop monitor is a great all-around display that’s suited for work, video streaming, and even some casual gaming. The built-in speakers mean you don’t need to constantly wear headphones, and the tilting mount lets you adjust angles to avoid annoying reflections.

40% off

Compact and pretty, this smartphone-sized power strip can charge up to six devices at once via two USB-C, two USB-A, and two traditional three-prong outlets. And it’s fast. It can fully charge a MacBook Pro in just 75 minutes. It even has a smart display that calls up insightful charging stats at the tap of a button.

30% off

You can satisfy pretty much all your cravings for legacy music media with this old-fashioned wood-finished entertainment centre. It can spin records at three different speeds, has both cassette and CD players, plus an FM tuner. And if the low-fi built-in speakers don’t satisfy, you can output via Bluetooth or the AUX jack to your favourite speakers or headphones.

36% off

These high-end, beautiful sounding buds from the soundsmiths at Audio-Technica are packed with smart features. Active noise cancelling keeps unwanted sounds out, but optional hear-through and talk-through modes offer convenience and safety as you move around town. They even have a “soundscape” function that plays natural ambient sounds to help you concentrate at work.

