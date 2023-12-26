BOXING DAY has arrived and it’s the perfect opportunity for some deal-hunting – we’ve spotted an outstanding offer on a home security essential on Amazon.

Shoppers can pick up the Blink Indoor Camera with a huge 60% saving, bringing the price down to just £28.

1 Bag yourself a huge saving on this home security essential in the Amazon Boxing Day sale

The Boxing Day rush is here, and savings abound on everything, including fantastic deals on budget tech available on Amazon.

We spotted the Blink Indoor Camera, featuring an impressive 60% discount from the original price.

That will see you walk away with the security essential for just £27.99, providing shoppers with a saving of almost £42.

It’s certainly an impressive piece of kit and will give you eyes on your home around the clock day or night with infrared night vision.

Best of all, there’s no complicated set-up, as the battery-powered camera is designed so you can set it up yourself in minutes, with no wires.

And this isn’t the only Blink device we spotted in the Amazon Boxing Day sale.

For those of you seeking eyes outside your property, you can snag the Blink Outdoor + Floodlight Camera bundle for half price: just £62.49.

Though we haven’t had the chance to test the Indoor Camera ourselves, it boasts a respectable 4.3 out of 5-star rating on Amazon, as well as plenty of positive user reviews.

One user praised the camera as ‘worth its weight in gold’, going on to say: ‘I recently decided to purchase another set of these cameras in order to ensure the well-being of an elderly aunt.

‘All in all, an absolutely invaluable asset to home security and surveillance and to ensure the well-being of those you care for.’

Another user echoed this saying: ‘These little cameras are great for around the house and keeping an eye out when you are away or looking how the dog is doing.’

Of course, there is plenty more to be found in the Boxing Day sale, and you can find more savings on our Amazon device deals page, including tablets and e-readers.

In fact, just last week we reported on a Kindle that’s ‘perfect for nighttime reading’ reduced from £150 to £130 in Amazon device sales.

Along with a Fire tablet that’s ‘perfect in every way’ reduced from £100 to £50, and you can still save on them today.

We will continue to keep our eyes out for the best deals this week and into the New Year to help save you money, and you’ll find them all listed on our tech deals hub.

