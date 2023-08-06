Technology

Reuters exclusively reported that Amazon.com’s (AMZN.O) cloud division has drawn thousands of customers to try out its service vying with Microsoft (MSFT.O) and Google (GOOGL.O) in a key area of artificial intelligence.

Amazon Bedrock is the company’s answer to services announced by Google and Microsoft, cloud rivals that have developed or marketed AI garnering significant public attention. Microsoft has invested in OpenAI, the startup that created ChatGPT and the AI model known as GPT-4. Amazon’s disclosure of thousands of Bedrock users, previously unreported, shows its efforts are attracting interest as well.