Alexa, play “Closing Time,” because the biggest shopping event of the year is coming to a close. You can still score plenty of exclusive deals as we collectively wave goodbye to Prime Day 2025.

The pricey but powerful $100 JBL Tune Buds are on sale for only $50 for Prime Day. While this isn’t a Prime-exclusive deal, Amazon is offering free 30-day trials to its popular service. Members can enjoy countless benefits, including free video games with Prime Gaming, access to the massive Prime Video library, and, of course, two-day shipping.

JBL Tune Buds Noise-Canceling Earbuds, $50 (was $100) at Amazon

These earbuds provide that stellar audio quality JBL is known for. Its 10-millimeter drivers power JBL Pure Bass Sound, which makes for pulsing beats you can practically feel. They also provide next-level active noise canceling with two different alternative listening modes. Ambient Aware blocks sound while letting in some ambient noise, so tune into your surroundings and maximize safety. With TalkThru, you can turn ANC off in a flash, in case you need to pick up a call or, say, give your coffee order to a barista.

No matter how you choose to listen to your favorite music, podcasts, and audiobooks, you can bank on 12 hours of battery life, with an additional 36 hours in its handy charging case. Even if you’re running low on juice, the JBL Tune Buds won’t make you wait between charges. A mere 15 minutes of charge time nabs you four hours of listening.

“These things are amazing,” one shopper said. “The noise-canceling option works quite well, so I can really enjoy music while tuning out the sounds of a busy Costco or the neighbor’s gardeners’ mowers. I would choose these over my AirPods.”

“I’ve been using them for a few weeks now, and I am beyond impressed,” said another shopper. “I highly recommend them to anyone who wants a premium listening experience.”

The JBL Tune Buds Noise-Canceling Earbuds retail for $100, but you can shop them for only $50 for Prime Day. Act now and score a pair while you still can, as the sun is quickly setting on this shopping event.