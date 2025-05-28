



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

One of the most useful items in every wardrobe is a good pair of running shoes. Whether you’re an avid marathon runner or just an experienced mall walker, comfortable athletic shoes are a must. Brooks is one of the best brands to fill this need and Amazon is one of the best sites from which to buy them. Right now, the giant online retailer has a special deal on a pair of Brooks running shoes that will have you sprinting to buy them.

The Brooks Glycerin 21 Neutral Running Shoes are on sale for as little as $98. That’s an impressive 39% off the regular price of $160. At this price, you may want to buy a few pairs in different colors!

Brooks Glycerin 21 Neutral Running Shoes, From $98 (was $160) at Amazon

The neutral design of these shoes mean they are great for those who struggle with weak ankles or an unstable gait. The wide rubber outsole offers a level of stability that most other athletic shoes can’t. Nitrogen-infused DNA Loft v3 foam cushions every step and gives you a feeling of comfort that makes you feel almost weightless, whether running or walking.

The shoe’s engineered warp knit upper fits snugly around the foot and offers a breathable and flexible feel, which is perfect for any activity level. It’s available in various sizes and an unbelievable 20 colorways. Prices may vary depending on the size and color of the shoes.

Related: Amazon is selling a ‘beautiful’ $525 Bulova watch for only $280 that offers ‘luxury at an affordable price’

Amazon shoppers were very pleased with these running shoes. One buyer, who described Brooks as the “best brand,” also shared that the “first time I wore them I felt I was walking on pillows…Love them.”

Another called them “life savers,” adding that they “immediately loved how breathable and flexible the entire shoe is…These are the most comfortable shoes I have ever worn. It’s like walking on an inch and a half of marshmallow all the time…I don’t write reviews often, so that should tell you something.”

The Brooks Glycerin 21 Neutral Running Shoes are the best option for all-around athletic shoes at a great price. A $98 sale price is almost unheard-of for a shoe of this quality, so you’d better get yours while you still can.