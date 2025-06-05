



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

“What’s in a name?” is a question we’ve been asking since Shakespeare was scribbling plays, but it’s one you should ponder every time you buy a new piece of tech. Or, to really get to the heart of the matter, how much are you truly willing to pay for a brand name?

The $160 Poounur Wireless Earbuds are on sale at Amazon for only $23, and despite not having a brand name you recognize, they’re full of features audiophiles would love. Shoppers are pleased with its flashy features, calling them a “great value.”

Poounur Wireless Earbuds, $23 (was $160) at Amazon

Just about every feature anyone would want in a pair of pricey earbuds can be found in this sleek little pair. For one, they’re Bluetooth 5.3 compatible, which means they’re far more efficient when it comes to connectivity and energy consumption while being better at blocking interference. In fact, these earbuds can run for up to eight hours before needing to be powered up again. Their charging case contains up to 50 hours of extra battery life, so they’re perfect for commuters and travelers alike. The case even displays the battery percentage, so you’ll be reminded to plug it in once it’s low on juice.

The Poounur Wireless Earbuds’ audio performance is no joke, powered by 14.2 mm dynamic drivers that keep distortion low and provide deep bass and crystal-clear highs. It’s even got advanced ENC noise-reduction capabilities, so you can block out cumbersome sound while you listen to your favorite tunes, podcasts, or audiobooks. And because they’re comfortable to wear, you can keep them on all day long. You may even forget you’re wearing them.

“I’ve been using these earbuds for a few days now, and honestly, I’m impressed,” one shopper said. “The sound is pretty clear, with a nice level of bass — perfect for music or podcasts. They’re also compact, so I can easily carry them in my purse. It’s not a super well-known brand, but they work just as well — if not better — than more expensive ones I’ve had.”

The Poounur Wireless Earbuds retail for $160, but you can shop them at Amazon for only $23 for a limited time. It may not be one of the overrated name brands, but it’s an amazing deal on an impressive pair of earbuds.