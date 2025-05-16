



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

One of the most comfortable and convenient ways to enjoy music or podcasts on the go is with a pair of Bluetooth earbuds. Amazon has one of the widest selections of wireless headphones anywhere on the internet, and they also have some of the best deals. One of its coolest earbud models is currently at its lowest price in a month, and we think it sounds like a great deal.

The Monster N-Lite 211 Waterproof Earbuds are on sale for only $30. That’s an incredible 82% off the regular price of $170. There’s no telling when the price may go back up, so take advantage of this deal while it’s still available.

Monster N-Lite 211 Waterproof Earbuds, $30 (was $170) at Amazon

These earbuds have everything you could want in portable audio equipment, and more. They include Bluetooth connectivity, a 13-millimeter dynamic sound driver, touch controls, and a noise-cancelling microphone. The small case also includes an LED screen so you can keep track of your earbuds’ charge level at all times. What’s more, the earbuds have a battery life of 36 hours.

The earbuds’ have an IPX5 waterproof rating, so you don’t have to worry about them being damaged during a hard workout or a jog in the rain. Lastly, the attractive black and gold design of the earbuds makes them flashy enough to be fun, but subdued enough to look good with anything you wear.

Related: Amazon is selling ‘cool’ $100 4K night vision binoculars for just $60 that let you ‘actually record a video’

Amazon customers loved these headphones. One called them “High-quality earbuds from a trusted brand,” before saying “Zero lag or dropouts, and the sound quality is crystal clear with deep bass and crisp highs. The noise cancelling feature works impressively well.”

Another shopper shared that “it totally delivers on the quality,” adding that “The sound was loud, clear, and crisp..Overall, very good headphones.”

The Monster N-Lite 211 Waterproof Earbuds give you hi-fi sound at a low cost. For just $30, they can be on their way to your home today. Just don’t wait too long to put them in your cart. The word is out on this crazy good deal!