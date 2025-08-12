



Before you decide to splurge on a pair of active noise-canceling headphones that cost hundreds of dollars, understand that you can shop for a pair that has all the great features you’re looking for, without the hefty price tag.

The $200 Monster Persona SE ANC Headphones are on sale at Amazon for only $50, and they’re a hit with audiophiles. Shoppers love the sound quality they produce, while also praising them as “stylish and lightweight.”

Monster Persona SE ANC Headphones, $50 (was $200) at Amazon

Details to know

Battery life : Up to 60 hours, quick charge in as little as two hours.

: Up to 60 hours, quick charge in as little as two hours. Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4.

Bluetooth 5.4. Weight: 0.6 ounces.

0.6 ounces. Colors: White and black.

These headphones offer great ANC, so you can both block out the world and immerse yourself in whatever you’re listening to. This means more intense gaming sessions, thrilling film screenings, and hearing every single detail in your favorite music across all manner of genres. In fact, it blocks out up to 98% of ambient noise.

Aside from fantastic ANC, this headphone has many more features that make it worth the splurge. For one, its battery life is amazing, with a battery life that offers up to 60 hours of listening and a whopping 800 hours on standby. It charges quickly, too, in as little as two hours. Its 40-millimeter drivers provide that premium sound audiophiles love in these devices, with powerful bass, soft mids, and gorgeous treble. And with Bluetooth 5.4 compatibility, it connects wirelessly to just about any device, from smartphones to gaming devices and everything else. Plus, they’re just plain stylish, so you’ll look amazing wearing them whether you’re commuting to work on the subway or relaxing at home in your favorite chair.

“The sound quality on these headphones is just incredible!” one shopper said. “The bass is super deep, and the audio is so immersive that it feels like you’re surrounded by the music. The 40-millimeter drivers and digital audio processor make every note crystal clear. Listening to music is a total blast!”

The Monster Persona SE ANC Headphones retail for $200, but you can shop them at Amazon for only $50 for a limited time. It’s available in black or white, and both carry this amazing discount.