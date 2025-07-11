



Amazon Prime Day 2025 officially ends on July 11, but there’s still time to shop some great last-minute deals while they last. The retailer’s big annual event sale is the perfect time to shop for those fun summertime purchases, from furniture and electronics to kitchen appliances and back-to-school essentials. If you’re in the market for a great new pair of headphones, you can score a pair of $200 Beats Solo 4 Headphones for just $98 — their lowest price ever.

While you don’t need an Amazon Prime subscription to take advantage of this particular deal, Prime Day’s a great time to test out the service if you’re unfamiliar with it. For $15 a month, you get fast, free shipping on most Amazon purchases; members-only discounts; and access to the Prime Video library, full of great movies, classic TV shows, and Prime-exclusive series.

Beats Solo 4 Headphones, $98 (was $200) at Amazon

These ergonomic, ultralight over-ear headphones offer wireless playback over Bluetooth as well as high-fidelity “lossless” audio via a 3.5-millimeter headphone jack or USB-C. Whether you want to enjoy your favorite albums and songs at their very best while you’re working at your computer or stream your custom playlists from your Android or iPhone device, the Beats Solo 4s will ensure an incredible listening experience.

They feature a built-in microphone for taking phone calls, easy one-touch pairing, and dynamic spatial audio for the studio-quality playback you expect from the Beats brand. On a full charge, they can deliver up to 50 hours of battery life. This great Prime Day discount applies to any of the four color options the Solo 4s are available in: matte black, black and gold, pink, or blue.

“I got these on sale, and they’ve been a Godsend,” said one reviewer. “I’ve worn them to the gym, around the house, and outside — and not once have they lost connection. I’ve also dropped them a few times in and out of the case, and they have yet to scratch. I enjoy how sleek and comfortable they are, and they hold up well. If they ever break, I’ll definitely buy more because they’re well worth the price.”

Looking for a great, versatile pair of on-ear headphones? Save $102 on a new pair of Beats Solo 4s during Amazon Prime Day 2025.