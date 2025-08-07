



Why we love this deal

Phones, wallets, and keys are the typical necessities, but in this day and age, you have to add a pair of headphones to the list. Wireless earbuds, in particular, are super convenient and give you the opportunity to take calls and listen to an audiobook without having to deal with pesky wires.

The Leemc S12 Wireless Earbuds check off all the boxes in top-tier earbuds, and they’re on sale. Right now, you can get the $220 earbuds for just $22, which is a massive 90% discount.

Leemc S12 Wireless Earbuds, $22 (was $220) at Amazon

Why do shoppers love it?

Whether you’re listening to music on a run or catching up on a weekly Zoom meeting, these Bluetooth noise-canceling earbuds provide “excellent sound and total comfort.” With an over-the-ear design, they have a “secure” fit, along with three different-sized ear tips for maximum comfort. Plus, they’re resistant to sweat and rain, so you don’t have to worry about damaging them during an intense workout or inclement weather.

What shoppers should know

Color options: Black.

Black. Ear placement: In-ear.

In-ear. Playtime: Up to 50 hours.

Up to 50 hours. Are they noise-canceling earbuds?: Yes, they can reduce up to 80% of background noise.

And we can’t forget its convenient carrying case. Not only does it keep your earbuds safe and in one place, but it also has charging capabilities. Combined with the case, the earbuds have up to 50 hours of playtime, giving you ample time before your next recharge.

What shoppers are saying

“These are fantastic [running]/walking earbuds. I own JBL earbuds, and they often fall out of my ear while running, which is super annoying. These solve the issue for me. Super comfortable fit.”

“These headphones exceeded my expectations. The sound is crystal-clear. They’re very comfortable, even after hours of use…Without a doubt, a purchase that’s totally worth it.”

“Everything was great! The sound quality is clear, they stay in place during my workouts, and I love how compact the case is. The battery life is impressive, and the LED power display is super handy.”

The Leemc S12 Wireless Earbuds are just $22 during a limited-time deal, but they may not be for long. Add them to your cart while they’re 90% off.

