



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Why we love this deal

A pair of wireless headphones is a must-have accessory, but earbuds that slip out or lose connection can derail your focus when you’re exercising or working long hours. It can be tough to find headphones that stay secure, sound great, and last all day without spending hundreds of dollars. Unless, of course, you’re shopping this incredible Amazon deal we found on quality wireless earbuds for just $21.

Regularly priced at $250, the Trausi Open-Ear Bluetooth Headphones are now a whopping 92% off for a limited time. Shop now to save $229 on this pair of wireless earbuds that shoppers say have “excellent” sound quality and a battery that lasts for days.

Trausi Open-Ear Bluetooth Headphones, $21 (was $250) at Amazon

Why do shoppers love it?

These open-ear headphones weigh a mere 1.2 ounces and have a secure over-ear hook design that keeps them in place. When running or working out, they don’t budge. The hook is flexible and adjusts to mold comfortably to your ear’s shape. Simply twist the earbud to lock it into place.

The “fast and stable” Bluetooth 5.3 connection pairs in seconds to Apple, Android, and Windows devices with a long-range signal that won’t cut out and delivers “impressive” sound. Though not recommended for swimming or diving, these headphones are IPX7 water-resistant to withstand sweat, rain, and spills.

Related: Amazon shoppers are ‘genuinely impressed’ with this ‘rich and powerful’ $146 speaker that’s on sale for only $20

Charging is simple with the included compact charging case. Shoppers rave that “the battery life is incredible,” and several reviewers shared they can use these headphones for multiple days without recharging.

What shoppers should know

Weight: 1.2 ounces.

1.2 ounces. Connectivity: Wireless Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity works with Apple, Android, and Windows devices.

Wireless Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity works with Apple, Android, and Windows devices. How long does the battery last?: Up to 50 hours of total playing time between the earbuds and the charging case.

Up to 50 hours of total playing time between the earbuds and the charging case. Are they waterproof?: Yes.

As far as comfort is concerned, reviewers can’t say enough about how great the over-the-ear design is. “They’re very comfortable, even after wearing them for several hours,” one raved.

What shoppers are saying

“I’ve gone running with them even in the rain, and I haven’t had any problems. They also resist sweat well in intense workouts.”

“The battery lasts all day and charges quickly.”

“The over-ear hook design is perfect, they fit securely, and don’t fall off, even during physical activities like walking or working out.”

“The connection is fast and stable, they pair in seconds, and they don’t disconnect even when I move around the house,” one shopper shared. Another said they are incredibly happy with the sound quality, noting, “I was also surprised by the microphone quality during calls. My voice comes through clearly with no static or delays.”

At just $21, you won’t find a better deal than the Trausi Open-Ear Bluetooth Headphones for premium quality audio. Head to Amazon now to grab yours while you still can!

Shop more deals like this

Xinwld Wireless Earbuds, $22 (was $160) at Amazon

Monster Open-Ear Headphones, $30 (was $150) at Walmart

IKT Bluetooth Headphones, $20 (was $160) at Walmart