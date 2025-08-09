



If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Comfortable footwear is a must for summertime fun. Whether you want a cozy pair of slip-on sneakers or something a little more casual, the warm months are all about convenience. That’s why a good pair of slides can always come in handy. Right now, Amazon is selling a great pair of Adidas sandals for a bargain price, and we’re sliding in with more details for you.

The Adidas Adilette Aqua Slides are available for just $15. That’s an impressive 46% off the regular price of $28. These classic slides are a great everyday option, although this is a discount you don’t see every day.

Adidas Adilette Aqua Slides, $15 (was $28) at Amazon

If you like no-nonsense sandals that can get you from point A to point B with minimal hassle, then these are the slides for you. They have the classic Adidas three-striped look, which goes with everything. The single bandage upper design makes them comfy and easy to slip on and off with minimal effort.

A soft cushioned insole allows you to wear these slides all day long without ever rubbing you the wrong way. Made of flexible and durable rubber, they are incredibly lightweight and easy to clean with a wet rag. These unisex slides are available in a host of different sizes and an amazing 40 colorways.

Amazon shoppers made their love for these “comfortable” sandals known in the reviews. One claimed, “These are really great slides if you’re going to get them wet. Great for the beach and pool…Adidas is by far way ahead in the slide game…Love these slides.”

Another called them a “great summer slide-on,” adding, “I have had [them] for close to a year and they are durable…strap is roomy.”

The Adidas Adilette Aqual Slides are on sale for only $15, but perhaps not for long. These classic sandals are always a popular pick on Amazon, so put a pair (or more) in your cart ASAP, or you might miss out on this amazing deal.