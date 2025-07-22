



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

No article of clothing is more essential to everyone’s wardrobe than a comfortable pair of jeans. Paired with the right sneakers, bluejeans make for the ultimate everyday casual look. When choosing jeans, it’s best to always start with the original, Levis. Amazon is currently selling a great pair at a big discount, and we think you should grab them while you still can.

The Levi’s 511 Slim Fit Jeans are on sale right now for as little as $40, which is up to 43% off the original price of $70. If you don’t get yourself a pair before they sell out, you’ll be feeling blue for days to come.

Levi’s 511 Slim Fit Jeans, $40 (was $70) at Amazon

Despite what some may think, not all blue jeans are the same, and the versatility of the 511’s bear that fact out. They have a slim leg design that flatters anyone, and a low waist that offers a comfortable wear. The jeans also incorporate a standard zipper, so there’s no need to fiddle with an inconvenient button fly.

Made from 88% cotton, 10% polyester, and 2% elastine, they are lightweight and soft. They also offer just enough stretch to be a great option for more active wearers. If you’re not a fan of standard blue, don’t worry. These jeans are available in over 70 different colors and wash treatments.

Related: Amazon is selling a ‘stunning’ $675 Citizen Eco-Drive Watch for $405, and buyers call it ‘an eye-catcher’

Amazon shoppers made their satisfaction with these jeans known in the reviews. One called them “the Swiss army knife of pants,” adding that they are “the perfect combination of style, comfort, and versatility…You can wear them to work, to a fancy dinner, or even to a punk rock concert.”

Another buyer said, “These are the real deal. They fit exactly as they should, and are of the typical quality you expect from Levi’s. They feel and look great.”

The Levi’s 511 Slim Fit Jeans can be yours right now for only $40. With so many choices, you might be wise to buy a pair for every day of the week!