The four-day Prime Day event is officially underway from now through July 11, and Prime members can take advantage of impressive deals on countless coveted items sitewide. If you’re not on the bandwagon yet, Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial to Prime, so you can get a taste of countless benefits, including access to Prime Video, two-day shipping, and ad-free listening on Amazon Music.

The $110 Tylubio Bluetooth Speaker is on sale for only $23 at Amazon, which is a savings of 79%. That’s the kind of unbeatable deal Prime Day is famous for. Shoppers love this speaker for its “impressive sound and sleek style.”

Tylubio Bluetooth Speaker, $23 (was $110) at Amazon

Once you invest in a dedicated Bluetooth speaker for your PC or laptop, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it. This one in particular packs tons of essential features, along with a few you didn’t even know you needed. It provides true stereo sound through two powerful speakers that enhance your listening experience whether you’re grooving to tunes, catching up on a podcast, or taking in an audiobook. This speaker also adds a new level of immersion in streaming and gaming, flooding your media center with sound. Via a wired USB connection, the device is compatible with both Mac and PC, but you can connect it via Bluetooth to just about every other device under the sun, including smartphones, tablets, and many gaming consoles.

The controls couldn’t be more user-friendly. Clicking the device’s knob switches between wired and Bluetooth connections, so you can switch between devices quickly and easily. And with built-in customizable LED lighting, they’ll look great on any desktop or gaming rig.

“I’m genuinely blown away by how incredible this speaker is, especially given its compact size and price point,” one happy shopper said. “The sound quality is phenomenal — crisp, clear, and powerful enough to fill a room. What really sets it apart is the stunning RGB lighting. It adds such a fun, vibrant touch to any setup, especially during the summer when that colorful energy just feels right. It not only elevates your music or movie sessions, but it also gives your workspace or gaming area a stylish, modern upgrade.”

The Tylubio Bluetooth Speaker retails for $110, but you can shop it for the unbelievably low price of $23 with this amazing Prime Day deal. Expect deals like this to go fast, so shop this one while you still can.