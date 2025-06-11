



A versatile, high-quality soundbar can be a huge yet affordable way to upgrade your home entertainment setup. I use mine every day for listening to my music library, playing games like Fortnite and Halo Infinite, and streaming videos.

Right now, Amazon is selling a stylish $110 Tylubio Soundbar for just $23, or 79% off, and it works with your PC, laptop, smartphone, and any other Bluetooth-equipped audio devices you might want to use with it.

Tylubio ST200 Soundbar

This soundbar is 2.7 inches deep, 15.7 inches wide, and 2.5 inches tall, so it should fit nicely with your existing desk setup. It uses only 10 watts of power and includes both a standard USB cabe and a Type-C adapter, so you can plug it into your favorite PC or laptop without any issues. But it’s also equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, so you can use wireless input with it as well. It’s compatible with iOS macOS, Windows, and Chrome OS, but the listing says it does not feature a 3.5-millimeter auxiliary (or headphone) jack, so that’s something to keep in mind.

The Tylubio Soundbar delivers stereo output across a pair of 5-watt drivers, and it features four LED lighting modes for a bit of visual flair, too. You can click the volume knob to toggle between USB and Bluetooth input, double-click it to pause or play the active track, and hold it in to power the soundbar on or off. If you’ve been looking for great, budget-friendly audio for your gaming rig, the Tylubio ST200 is a phenomenal value.

“This ended up being the perfect size, with great sound quality,” one reviewer said. “It has a permanently attached USB cable that’s six inches long, and it doesn’t need a special driver for Windows to be able to use it; it recognizes it and simply grabs whatever files it needs to make it work. For the money, this is a great value, and perfect for anyone looking to upgrade their sound for videos and music while using their devices. I’d purchase it again.”

Ready to upgrade your gaming rig or entertainment setup with a versatile stereo soundbar? Save 79% on the Tylubio ST200 Soundbar at Amazon.