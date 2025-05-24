



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Do you dread your home’s doorbell? “Who is it? What are you selling? Go away!” But what if the person at your doorstep isn’t an annoying solicitor or a young TikTok creator doing a prank? What if it’s someone or something cool and important?

The $130 Arlo Video Doorbell 2K is on sale at Amazon for $60, and it allows you to keep a peek at all the happenings in front of your house. Shoppers are saying it gives them “total peace of mind” when they’re not home.

Arlo Video Doorbell 2K, $60 (was $130) at Amazon

The Arlo Video Doorbell 2K works as a standard doorbell, but it’s got a little camera inside it to let you keep tabs on things from a handy smartphone app. It also has two-way audio if you need to ask whoever is darkening your doorstep a question or, perhaps, give them a hearty “heave ho.” The 2K camera offers a large field of view — 180 degrees, in fact. You can even start a video call from anywhere. The camera is equipped with night vision capabilities to offer an extra layer of security while you sleep. And in the event that your camera catches a porch thief or an unwelcome visitor, you can set off a siren to scare them off. It’s also IP65 waterproof, so you can ensure your camera will still work if your neck of the woods gets a lot of rain.

“It’s the smartest device I’ve used for home security,” one shopper said. “The camera quality is so good, even at night, and it picks up motion instantly. It feels premium, works flawlessly, and I honestly don’t know how I went this long without it. This is definitely the best doorbell camera I’ve ever had!”

The Arlo Video Doorbell 2K retails for $130, but Amazon is selling it for $60 for a limited time. It’s an excellent way to add an extra layer of security to your home, or at the very least, keep unwanted visitors at bay.