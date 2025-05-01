



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

“Should I get a laptop or a tablet?” is one of the most popular questions you can ask yourself in the computer age. To quote a wise little girl from the now legendary taco shell commercial, “Why not both?”

The Jumper 16-inch Convertible Laptop packs the portability of a tablet with the versatility of a laptop in one amazing computer. It retails for $1,333, but Amazon is selling it for only $400 for a limited time. Not only is it currently a no. 1 in new release for two-in-one computers, shoppers are calling it “powerful, versatile, and sleek.”

Jumper 16-inch Convertible Laptop $400 (was $1,333) at Amazon

Like any great portable computer, the Jumper 16-inch Convertible Laptop is a powerhouse. It’s powered by a whopping 16GB DDR4 RAM with 512GB of storage space, both of which are expandable if you begin to outgrow it. With a quad-core processor, it handles multitasking with ease, along with a powerful fan to ensure it stays cool even when you put it through the wringer.

Aside from impressive specs, the Jumper’s main selling point is its two-in-one design. You can switch it from laptop to tablet mode in seconds, with a screen that flips a complete 360 degrees so you can find the perfect angle whether you’re reading in bed, typing up reports, or just streaming your favorite YouTube channel. The bright and sharp 16-inch screen is big and bold enough to be considered immersive, with a battery life that lasts all day long.

Related: Amazon is selling a $600 self-emptying Shark robot vacuum for $300, and shoppers call it ‘an awesome little beast’

“This laptop offers incredible value for the price, whether you’re a student, a professional, or someone who needs a reliable all-around device,” one shopper said. “The build quality feels premium, yet it’s lightweight and easy to carry. I highly recommend it!”

Despite clocking in at less than an inch in height, it’s got eight ports including three USB 3.0, HDMI, Micro SD, and even the increasingly rare headphone jack. It even comes with a year of Microsoft Office 365 membership, so it’s work-ready out of the box. This popular two-in-one laptop retails for $1,333, but Amazon is selling it for only $400. If you’re looking for a reliable portable computer with impressive power at an affordable price, look no further.