



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Whether you’re shopping for essentials to put in your home emergency-preparedness kit or just love a great deal, you’re in luck.

Amazon is currently selling a $14 four-pack of Eveready LED Flashlights for just $6 (that’s $8 off) right now. Aging infrastructure, wildfires, record heatwaves, brutal winters, tornadoes, and hurricanes have caused a lot of power outages over the last few years, and this seems unlikely to change in the immediate future.

Eveready LED Emergency Flashlights (4-Pack), $6 (was $14) at Amazon

Getting four LED flashlights in one convenient package is already pretty great on its own, but these also come with eight AA batteries. That’s two AAs per flashlight, which means you get about 30 minutes of runtime apiece right out of the box. Each lightweight flashlight is made of a sturdy plastic with a built-in carrying strap, and they’ve got ribbed non-slip grips, so you don’t have to worry about losing one while you’re working in the dark.

They’re equipped with 2-watt, B11 LED bulbs and put out 500 lumens’ worth of illumination. The eight Eveready AAs included with the set are alkaline batteries, but you can upgrade to any AA batteries you prefer to use. You can buy these in blue-and-yellow or green-and-black varieties, in packs of four or eight, but you’ll get the best deal by far on four blue-and-yellow torches.

“For the price, these are hard to beat. They’re pretty bright and well made,” wrote one reviewer. “There was a time when I had to carry a D-cell Eveready to get this kind of light. These shine at least 35 yards; I’d say closer to 40 or 50 yards. This kind of light is perfect for a scout or just someone who needs something for storms. These will run for about 30 hours at 25 lumens with the included batteries. I put some good Duracells in there, and they made it shine a little brighter.”

If you want to be prepared when an emergency strikes and you lose power, a good, reliable flashlight is a must-have. Save $8 on a pack of four Eveready flashlights at Amazon.