Considering a new tablet for on-the-go browsing? A good backlit tablet like the Amazon Fire HD is perfect for reading digital comic books, playing touchscreen games, browsing social media, shopping online, and more.

If you’ve got an Amazon Prime subscription, you can take advantage of an incredible 50% off deal on the Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet — just $70 exclusively for Prime members. Amazon also offers an additional 20% savings when you trade in your old eligible Amazon device.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet, $70 with Prime (was $140) at Amazon

This Fire HD 10 tablet is equipped with a 10.1-inch 1080p touchscreen display, compatible with Amazon stylus pens. Enjoy over 2 million pixels through sturdy aluminosilicate glass and the comfort of browsing on a 15.3-ounce device. The HD 10 is powered by three gigabytes of RAM, an ARM octa-core processor, and up to 13 hours of battery life. Your purchase includes a USB Type-C charging cable and 9-watt power adapter; you can fully charge your device in under four hours.

The tablet comes with 32 gigabytes of internal storage, but you can also use the built-in microSD slot to expand your storage space as needed. The Fire HD 10 features front and rear cameras with five-megapixel sensors and 1080p video capture. It’s also got a 3.5-millimeter headphone jack, an internal microphone, and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity.

“The Fire HD 10 is easy to use and has long-lasting battery power,” wrote one reviewer. “I use my tablet for everything from Facebook to playing games and watching tons of movies. I just replaced my old tablet with this one, and my last Fire lasted me over five years. If I treat this one better, it should last even longer. It’s great for photography, and there’s nothing you could complain about except maybe wishing it had an HDMI port.”

Ready to retire your old Kindle or iPad but don’t want to break the bank? Save $70 on a new Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet with this member-exclusive deal for Amazon Prime subscribers.