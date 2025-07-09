



Amazon Prime Day 2025 deals are back as part of the retailer’s big annual summer sale event, so it’s a perfect time to pick up those warm-weather purchases you’ve been putting off. If you’re looking to save big on clothing, electronics, patio furniture, or a new watch, you’re in luck. Right now, you can snag a $140 Fossil Grant Collection Chronograph for just $72 — an exclusive deal for Amazon Prime members. One reviewer called it “the perfect gift.”

If you don’t have an Amazon Prime subscription yourself yet, this is the week to consider getting one. For $15 a month, you can unlock exclusive deals, access to the Prime Reading Kindle library and Prime Video, free games through Twitch with Prime Gaming, and tons more.

Fossil Grant Collection Chronograph, $72 (was $140) at Amazon

This gorgeous timepiece from Fossil’s Grant Collection features an understated brown leather band, a black-and-silver stainless steel face, subtle gold accents, and strong Roman numerals along the dial. It also has a 44-millimeter case, a 22-millimeter band width, and three subdials for tracking seconds, minutes, and even military time. The crystal is scratch-resistant, and an accurate quartz movement.

The Fossil Grant takes a single lithium battery, which is included with your purchase, and is water resistant up to 50 meters (or 165 feet), so it’s safe to wear in the pool or shower, but you don’t want to submerge it if you can avoid it. It features a timeless buckle-style closure.

“This is a great everyday watch, durable and stylish,” said one shopper. “I bought it back in 2017, and it’s honestly exceeded my expectations. I wore it almost daily — to work, while traveling, and running errands. It was super reliable, it kept accurate time, and I never had any issues with the crystal getting scratched.”

Ready to get yourself a nice new watch at a steep discount, or maybe give one as a gift? Save 49% on Fossil watch from the Grant Collection during Amazon Prime Day.