



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’ve got a Prime membership, you can shop exclusive deals from now until July 11 with the Amazon Prime Day event. If you don’t have Prime, Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial so you can not only take part in the shopping holiday but also enjoy benefits like access to the Prime Video library and two-day shipping.

This Prime Day has been a boon to anyone looking to upgrade their laptop. The $1,400 AOC AX15 15.6-Inch Laptop is on sale for $343 for Prime Day, a savings of 76%. Shoppers love the build quality, calling it “lightweight and durable.”

AOC AX15 15.6-Inch Laptop, $343 (was $1,400) at Amazon

This laptop is sleek, thin, and powerful. It’s powered by an Intel 12th Generation Alder Lake N97 processor, with 16 gigabytes of DDR4 RAM and 512 gigabytes of hard drive space, so you can tap into its prowess right out of the box. Even when you’re taking full advantage of its specs, the laptop’s copper cooling tube keeps things from overheating, with a fan that runs no louder than 36 decibels, which is the volume equivalent of a quiet library. And with its 15.6-inch FHD screen, it’s great for both multitasking between apps, streaming, and even gaming.

Aside from its reliable performance, there are a few more bells and whistles here that make this laptop a potential workhorse. It’s got a built-in front-facing camera, which is equally great for work meetings or video calls with friends and family. And with a miniSD card slot, headphone jack, an HDMI, two USB-C, and two USB-A ports, you can optimize your experience with all your favorite accessories or even make it the heart of your office or home workstation.

“It’s perfect for multitasking,” one shopper said. “With 16 gigabytes of RAM and 512 gigabytes of SSD, switching between tasks is effortless. It works like a charm for all my needs.”

The AOC AX15 15.6-Inch Laptop retails for $1,400, but you can shop it for only $343 for Prime Day. Shop this deal while you still can, because Prime Day deals like this rarely last long.