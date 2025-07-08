



Early Prime Day 2025 deals are live, but there are a whole lot more on the way. Officially lasting from Tuesday, July 8, through Friday, July 11, Amazon’s Prime Day sale is a great opportunity to shop for electronics, home and kitchen essentials, television sets, wearable tech, and seasonal summer items at some of the year’s steepest discounts.

Right now, for instance, you can score a $1,400 Acemagic Windows 11 Laptop for just $380 with an on-page digital coupon. This particular deal doesn’t require an Amazon Prime subscription, but it’s worth keeping in mind that many of the best Prime Day deals do. For just $15 a month, a membership gets you access to Prime-exclusive discounts all year long; fast, free shipping and delivery services; Amazon Prime’s movies-and-TV streaming library; and many other benefits.

Acemagic 15.6-Inch Laptop Computer with Windows 11, $380 (was $1,400) at Amazon

This 2025 laptop from Acemagic comes with the latest version of Windows 11, an Intel N150 processor, 16 gigabytes of RAM, an SSD with 512 gigabytes of storage space, and a one-year warranty. The 15.6-inch display offers a smooth refresh rate of 60 Hz, a standard high-definition resolution of 1,920 by 1,080 pixels, and rich, accurate colors.

As for compatibility and futureproofing, the machine is outfitted with an Ethernet port, an HDMI output, a microSD memory card slot, a 3.5-millimeter audio jack, a USB 3.2 port, a Bluetooth 5.0 card, and Wi-Fi. The lithium-polymer battery has a capacity of 5,000 milliampere-hours, and reviewers agree that the long-lasting battery life is a huge selling point.

“This is a great big-screen laptop,” one shopper wrote. “I’ve been using it for a few weeks now, and I’m really happy with it. It’s fast, lightweight, and perfect for everyday tasks like browsing, sending email, and working with documents. The screen is clear and bright, and the battery lasts a long time. I also love how quickly it starts up. It works well for both personal and professional use; I highly recommend it.”

If you’re interested in a great new work laptop this summer, save over $1,000 on a new Acemagic Windows 11 Laptop during Amazon Prime Day.