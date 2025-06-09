



Do you own a portable charger? If you don’t, why not? A portable charger is one of those cool “peace of mind” items that you should never leave the house without. After all, do you want to face the outside world with a dead smartphone?

The flashy $160 Matast Magnetic Portable Charger is on sale at Amazon for $30, and it’s the very definition of “big things in small packages.”

Matast Magnetic Portable Charger, $30 (was $160) at Amazon

There are countless portable chargers out there made specifically for powering up your phone, tablet, and other devices quickly and easily. Unfortunately, not all of them are created equal. The Matast Magnetic Portable Charger is one of the flashiest offerings, with a bunch of features you need and a few features you didn’t even know you needed. For one, this small charger packs 10,000 milliampere-hour (mAh) of power in a form that’s smaller than a smartphone. You can power up your devices via a USB-C cord, but the beauty of this charger is that it snaps magnetically to your smartphone. This way, you can use it while it charges. Brilliant!

If you do decide to go wired, you can charge up to two devices at once, with an output that supports fast charging on compatible devices. Despite all its power, you can rest assured that it also comes with all the safety features you want in a device like this. It’s got overcharge protection, surge circuit protection, temperature control, and, perhaps most importantly, you can take it on an airplane. There’s even a digital display that lets you know how much juice is left in the tank, so you’ll know when it’s time to power up the charger again.

“This portable charger is a game changer!” one shopper said. “It’s easy to keep in your bag, and it charges my iPhone 15 Pro Max quickly. The small digital screen is a nice touch, letting me know the battery life at a glance. I love the built-in design, making it super convenient to carry around without extra cables. A must-have for anyone always on the go! Perfect for on-the-go charging.”

The Matast Magnetic Portable Charger retails for $160, but you can shop it on Amazon for only $30. If you don’t own a portable charger, this is an excellent starter that you’ll be able to depend on for years. If you already own one, this is an amazing and affordable upgrade.