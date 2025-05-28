



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If there’s one item that you’ll rarely regret having on hand, it’s a portable charger. They are just what you need when your battery gets low and you don’t have access to an outlet. Whether you’re out running errands, camping, or out and about while you’re on vacation, a portable charger is a must for staying powered up and connected.

The Ntaanoo MagSafe Wireless Portable Charger is a fantastic Amazon find that can charge your phone without any cords. Currently 81% off, you can get it now for just $30. With customers saying the “power bank is a game changer,” it’s a deal you want to shop before it’s gone.

Ntaanoo 10,000mAh MagSafe Wireless Portable Charger, $30 (was $160) at Amazon

This MagSafe power bank is the ultimate solution to charging on the go. With a strong magnet, it stays attached to your phone and charges it to its full potential, thanks to its 10,000 milliampere-hour (mAh) battery capacity. It has a slim design at only 0.63 inches thick and 0.4 pounds. It’s also convenient and thin enough to carry in your pocket, or put in your travel backpack or tote bag. But best of all, it lets you charge two devices at once: one through wireless charging and with a wire, since it has USB-C and USB-A ports.

One shopper said the “wallet-sized power bank is a game changer.” They said one of its “biggest selling points is its small physical size, which makes it great for carrying in a pocket. If you are a vlogger or streamer who finds your phone drained before bedtime, this is a super convenient way to charge your battery while out and about. Works great with both my iPhone and GoPro while out shooting video.”

Others highlighted its “ultra-slim design” and battery capacity, saying it’s “impressive” and that the “fast-charging power bank” is “incredibly convenient.” Because of its size and how “lightweight” it is, shoppers also say it’s “perfect for travel” and “so handy to carry around.”

Gone are the days of letting your phone battery die while you’re out when you buy the Ntaanoo MagSafe Wireless Portable Charger. At just $30, it’s easily an investment worth making.