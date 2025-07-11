



Nothing adds as much to the home theater experience as a booming soundbar does. Few brands have the reputation for sound quality that Sony has. That’s why, when we found an unbelievable Prime Day deal on a Sony soundbar, we knew we had to share it. This speaker will completely change your viewing experience for the better.

The Sony S100F Bluetooth Soundbar is on sale right now for just $98, which is 39% off the usual $160 price tag. We can think of no better reason to sign up for Amazon Prime right now, than this rare deal on a fully self-contained theater sound system.

Sony S100F Bluetooth Soundbar, $98 (was $160) at Amazon

If deep bass and crisp mids and highs are your jam, then this soundbar was made for you. It has bass reflex speakers and integrated tweeters that deliver a full and rich sound experience every time. The soundbar also boasts a voice enhancement feature that makes it easier than ever before to understand TV and movie dialogue without the need for captions.

All of this big sound comes in a relatively small package with a slim profile design. You can connect the soundbar to your TV using Bluetooth, HDMI, or optical connections, giving you plenty of options. It also includes a convenient remote, so you’ll have full control over your sound profile from anywhere in the room.

Amazon customers were shocked at the sound quality of this speaker. One called it “well worth it,” adding, “The voice setting really helps the dialogue…The sound is great…very happy.”

Another described it as “awesome,” before saying the sound “will blow you away…It was pretty much plug and play…I can now blast the sound when no one’s home! Best choice in soundbars.”

The Sony S100F Bluetooth Soundbar is the best Prime Day pick for superior home theater sound. When you consider that it’s available for just $98 right now, there’s no reason not to put one in your cart ASAP. If this doesn’t sound like an unbeatable deal to you, then you’re just not listening.