What’s better than a powerful PC? A powerful PC you can lug around with you, of course. If you’re a student or have one of those “computer jobs,” a laptop is more or less essential. Buying a new one can be equal parts exciting and scary, because it’s difficult to know if a device is good until you’re clacking away on it for a few hours.

The $1,600 Acemagic Ax17 Laptop is one reliable portable PC, and Amazon is offering it for only $387, which is its lowest price in 30 days. Shoppers are saying “it feels way more expensive than it is.”

Acemagic Ax17 Laptop, $387 (was $1,600) at Amazon

Go ahead and put this laptop through the wringer right out of the box; it can take it. It’s got 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of storage, which should take care of all your needs for quite some time. If you find yourself outgrowing it, rest assured, you can upgrade the RAM and the storage at will. Its massive 17.3 inch screen is great for multitasking, and with all that processing speed, you can open up countless tabs and apps without your device chugging. It’s even strong enough for some light gaming, making it a great choice for work as well as play.

Aside from its power, it’s got all the laptop bells and whistles, including a built-in webcam, long-lasting battery, and more inputs than you’ll ever need. These include two USB 3.2, one USB-C, a micro-SD, and HDMI inputs. There’s even a headphone jack, if you’re into that sort of thing.

“I’ve been using it daily, and I’m loving it,” one shopper said. “This laptop handles everything smoothly without any lag, even with multiple apps and multiple tabs open. The design looks slick, nice, and thin with a metal finish. To be honest, it feels way more expensive than it is. Overall, it’s a great pick if you don’t want to spend too much and need a powerful laptop.”

The Acemagic Ax17 Laptop retails for $1,600, but Amazon is offering it for only $387, but only for a limited time. If you’re in the market for a new laptop that you can rely on, look no further.