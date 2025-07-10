



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’ve been waiting for a sale to make your next big splurge, now’s the time to finally take the plunge with the Amazon Prime Day event, which lasts until July 11. Prime members get exclusive access to deals sitewide on everything from laptops to telescopes. If you don’t have a Prime membership, Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial so you can get a taste of benefits like two-day shipping, free video games with Prime Gaming, and even a free Grubhub+ membership.

A cordless vacuum is one of those splurges that will make you wonder how you ever lived without it. The $170 Vipsun Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is on sale for $90 for Prime Day. One shopper loves it so much, they tout, “I’m a repeat Dyson buyer: choose this one instead.”

Vipsun Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $90 (was $170) at Amazon

This cordless vacuum may not just make daily sweeping easier; it may just make it fun. It’s completely cordless, so you don’t have to worry about needing an outlet to clean. Despite its size and portability, it’s no slouch when it comes to suction power. It picks up dust, pet hair, and dirt from all manner of surfaces, including carpets, tile, and hardwood floors. And with its innovative seven-stage filtration system, you and your family may just breathe easier with every daily sweep.

Its rotatable head lets this vacuum get into tight spaces under furniture, into tight corners, and other spots that lesser devices can only dream of reaching. There are even two handy attachments built to sweep up furniture and crevices, so there’s no cleaning task it can’t tackle. It’s lightweight, has a handy battery indicator, and even has built-in lights in its cleaning head, so the dirt has nowhere to hide.

Related: Amazon is selling a ‘worry-free’ $130 solar-powered security camera for $62 during Prime Day

“It’s powerful, lightweight, and built to last,” one shopper said. “If you’re looking for a versatile, powerful cordless vacuum that handles pet hair and multiple surfaces with ease, this is it. It’s a great value, provides great performance, and is easy to use every day.”

The Vipsun Cordless Vacuum Cleaner retails for $170, but you can shop it for $90 for Prime Day.