Shopping for a new laptop can be equal parts exciting and infuriating. For one, buying new tech is always an adventure. But any potential fun melts away like snow once you look at a laptop’s price tag.

The $1,800 Mallrace Rx16 16-Inch Laptop is on sale for $522, which is a mere fraction of the cost of one of the popular name-brand portable PCs. Shoppers love just about everything about this laptop, including its “crystal clear display.”

Mallrace Rx16 16-Inch Laptop, $522 (was $1,800) at Amazon

If you’ve got power on your mind, you’ll love this laptop. Its AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor has eight performance cores across 16 threads, which makes it perfect for high-intensity computing and lightning-quick multitasking. With 16 gigabytes of DDR4 RAM and 512 gigabytes of hard drive space, it’s ready to be put through the wringer right out of the box. But, like any great laptop, you can upgrade both the RAM and hard drive space at will, in case you need even more power.

And while we know that with tech, “It’s what’s on the inside that counts,” the shell of this laptop looks as sleek and as powerful as its internal components. The metal body shell practically screams “premium.” Despite all that power, it’s got an innovative cooling system so things don’t heat up when you’re working or gaming. A double copper pipe and dual airflow fan dissipate heat quickly and efficiently. And with a battery that lasts up to seven hours, this is a laptop you can count on whether you’re commuting or traveling.

“This laptop is a powerhouse!” one shopper said. “The AMD Ryzen handles multitasking, gaming, and video editing effortlessly. The 16 gigabytes DDR5 RAM and 512 gigabytes of solid-state drive make everything run lightning fast. I love the sleek design, and the 16-inch FHD screen is bright and clear. It’s great for work and play. I highly recommend it for power users looking for top-tier performance at a reasonable price.”

