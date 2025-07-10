



With Amazon’s Prime Day event running from now until July 11, it might feel like a “take my money” type of moment. If you’re a Prime member, you can add “gain access to exclusive deals” as one of countless benefits, along with two-day shipping and access to Prime Video. If you’re not a member, Amazon is offering a free 30-day trial, so you too can take full advantage of the shopping holiday.

The $1,800 Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 2 Laptop and Targus Docking Station Bundle is on sale for $899 for Prime Day. This is just one of many exclusive deals available during this four-day-long shopping holiday, and one that’s definitely worth splurging on.

Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 2 Laptop and Targus Docking Station Bundle, $899 (was $1,800) at Amazon

This bundle has the makings of one seriously powerful workstation. The Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 2 Laptop, for one, packs impressive specs, including an AMD Ryzen 7 7735U processor with 32 gigabytes of DDR4 RAM and an entire terabyte of drive space. This makes this laptop perfect for all manner of multitasking, with lightning-fast boot speeds and impressive audiovisual capabilities. It’s even got a backlit keyboard for those who love burning the midnight oil. The great thing about this laptop is that even if you find yourself outgrowing it, you can upgrade both the RAM and the hard drive space, which gives it a future-proof edge.

Alone, the laptop is a fantastic portable PC, but with the included Targus Docking Station, you can make it the heart of your work or home office desktop. Not only does it feature dual-monitor support with both HDMI and DisplayPorts, but there are also one USB-C and three USB-A ports to host all manner of accessories, from gamepads to microphones and even external mice and keyboards.

Apart, you’ve got two fairly stellar pieces of tech: a surprisingly powerful laptop and a dependable docking station. Together, you’ve got one of those rare but unbeatable bundles that make Prime Day so great.

The Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 2 Laptop and Targus Docking Station Bundle retails for $1,800, but you can shop it for only $899 during Prime Day. Grab this bundle while you still can, because deals like this tend to move quickly.