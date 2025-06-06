



If you are looking for outdoor furniture that will last for a long time and require little maintenance, high-density polyethylene (HDPE) is the way to go. This durable and waterproof material can mimic the look of wood without fading over time and requiring refinishing.

Right now at Amazon, the Serwall Oversized Rocking Chair is on sale for only $104 as opposed to the original $190 price tag. This colorful rocking chair has an ergonomic design, and with a 45% savings, this is an excellent deal to capitalize on as we head into the summer months.

Serwall Oversized Rocking Chair, $104 (was $190) at Amazon

This rocking chair measures 32.5 inches deep, 25.9 inches wide, and 41.7 inches tall. It has wide armrests, a contoured seat, and can hold up to 380 pounds. The chair is made of high-density polyethylene (HDPE), which is sturdy, waterproof, and 100% recyclable. It is also low-maintenance and can be easily cleaned with soap and water.

The Serwall Oversized Rocking Chair is on sale in a variety of colors, however, the blue currently has the steepest discount and offers a rustic yet stylish look. For even more comfort, you can also purchase a chair with cushions that add support.

Over 300 shoppers have given this outdoor rocking chair perfect reviews, and it has a total rating of 4.5 stars at Amazon.

“These chairs are amazing quality,” one reviewer wrote. “They really look like they cost three times what I paid, and they are sturdy and comfortable and look great!”

This chair does require some assembly, but it includes everything you need, and multiple reviewers said the chairs were easy to assemble and came with clear instructions.

“Possibly the best assembly diagram and smoothest assembly of any furniture I have ever purchased,” another shopper wrote.

This is a limited-time deal that won’t last long, so be sure to add it to your Amazon cart ASAP.