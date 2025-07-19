



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Just how portable is your portable charger? Most power banks are about the size of standard smartphones, but if you’re really strapped for space, there are even sleeker form factors to rely on.

The $20 Veektomx Mini Portable Charger is on sale at Amazon for $10, and it’s a small but powerful way to power up your devices on the go. Shoppers love it, calling it “practical and convenient.”

Veektomx Mini Portable Charger, $10 (was $20) at Amazon

Just how small is this USB-C portable charger? It’s comparable to standard lipstick. This little powerhouse has a 5,000 milliampere-hour battery and charges to full in as little as 20 minutes. There are no cumbersome buttons or controls to worry about; just plug it into your phone, tablet, or other device with a USB-C input, and sit back while it powers up. You can continue to use your device as it charges, and considering the charger is so small, you may even forget it’s there.

While it works for powering up everything from Samsung Galaxy Tablets to Nintendo Switch gaming consoles, it truly excels at powering phones. It even doubles as a stand once it’s plugged into a phone, which is great for hands-free viewing when you’re on a train or an airplane. To that end, its form factor is especially great for traveling. Even if you pack along two or three of these, they’d still likely take up less space than a standard power bank.

Related: Amazon is selling $90 noise-canceling earbuds for $43 that are ‘well balanced across all ranges’

“I love the form factor!” one happy shopper said. “This handy power bank is one of my go-to items and has saved the day multiple times. It’s compact, and it gets the job done.”

The Veektomx Mini Portable Charger retails for $20, but you can shop it at Amazon for only $10 right now. At this price, you can purchase a couple and ensure that your devices never run out of power when you’re out and about.