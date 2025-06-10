



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s nothing like a good cup of coffee in the morning. If you are still using wasteful coffee pods or find yourself spending $6 on a latte every day, an espresso machine might be just what you need to turn your morning coffee into a luxury experience while saving money.

Espresso machines can be pricey, but we found one on sale at Amazon for just $120. Originally $200, the Gevi Espresso Machine will have you feeling like a barista from the comfort of your home. “I feel like I’m getting an espresso from Starbucks every morning when I make it just at home,” one reviewer wrote.

Gevi Espresso Machine, $120 (was $200) at Amazon

This espresso machine does it all, from making coffee to warming your cup. It is made of stainless steel and has a small footprint measuring 12.3 inches deep, 5.5 inches wide, and 12 inches tall. The espresso machine has an attached milk frother that quickly warms up any type of milk so you can make delicious lattes, cappuccinos, macchiatos, and more. There are four different brewing options available, and a built-in pressure gauge to make sure you are getting the perfect espresso.

With over 300 perfect reviews, it’s no wonder that this model is the no.1 bestseller at Amazon in commercial espresso machines and coffee makers. It’s perfect for your home or office, and makes a great gift.

“If you’re a coffee connoisseur, I definitely recommend getting this machine. It also makes your house look like you have a really expensive coffee machine,” one shopper wrote.

Another reviewer, who said they had never made espresso before, found that they were able to learn how to use this machine quickly and make their own lattes. “This little machine is easy to use, easy to clean, and delivers great espresso,” they wrote. “I love this powerful little espresso machine.”

Upgrade your morning coffee routine and skip the coffee shop with this limited-time 40% savings.