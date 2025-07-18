



Planning on traveling this summer? Consider packing a portable charger. These handy little chargers make sure your devices stay topped up while you’re out and about. In other words, you’ll never see the dreaded low battery notification on your phone. But like most electronics, portable chargers can be expensive.

Thankfully, we’ve got you covered this time around. We found a deal on this $200 Moihosso Portable Charger at Amazon. For a limited time, you can grab it at 81% off for $38. It works with both Apple and Android devices, and its large capacity battery is capable of charging a phone up to 11 times on a single charge. Find it in three colors: black, white, or blue.

Moihosso Portable Charger, $38 (was $200) at Amazon

This portable device provides an ultra-fast charge, getting your phone’s battery up to 50% within 30 minutes. There are two USB-A ports and one USB-C port, so you’ll be able to charge three devices simultaneously. And the digital LED display on the front of the battery keeps you updated on its state of charge. Additionally, the battery has built-in safeguards against overheating and overcharging.

Several shoppers noted the charger’s impressive battery life. One shopper shared, “This power bank has unbelievable capacity. The battery life on this thing is insane! I can fully charge my phone multiple times, which is a game-changer on long trips, flights, and hikes.”

Another shopper was pleasantly surprised at just how quickly the charger worked. “The charging speed is impressive, getting my devices back up and running quickly.”

If you grab a portable charger now, you’ll never be stuck with a dead phone battery ever again. Now’s your big chance to grab one on sale. The $200 Moihosso Portable Charger is just $38 at Amazon. But we don’t know how long this deal will last, so snatch it up while you can!