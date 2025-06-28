



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There are few chores as arduous, annoying, and necessary as mopping. Surely, there must be an easier way to clean floors without dealing with back-breaking labor and a bucket of dirty gray water.

The $200 Devoac VM6 Scrubbing Steam Mop is on sale for only $100, and it may turn the worst household chore into your new favorite. Shoppers love its performance, and one called it “the best steam cleaner I’ve ever owned.”

Devoac VM6 Scrubbing Steam Mop, $100 (was $200) at Amazon

This mop utilizes the power of two spinning scrubbers and gentle heat to remove even the most stubborn stains, dirt, and grime from your floors. It works equally well across all kinds of floors, including hardwood, tile, linoleum, and even carpets. There are three levels of heat to dish out, so it can tackle cleaning tasks big or small. And while it’s primarily a floor cleaner, its many attachments let you use this scrubbing steam mop to clean just about everything.

The curved nozzle attachment is great for cleaning bathtubs and toilets, while the crevice brush gets into tight spaces like aluminum siding. Its window mop not only works great on glass surfaces like mirrors and screen doors but also on leather furniture. Then there’s the big round brush, which eliminates really stubborn surface stains. It couldn’t be more user-friendly, with a removable water tank and scrubbing pads that are 100% machine-washable.

Related: Amazon is selling a $434 electric weed eater for $300, and shoppers say the batteries perform ‘exceptionally well’

“The Devoac VM6 Scrubbing Steam Mop has truly transformed my cleaning routine,” one shopper said. “Its lightweight design makes it easy to maneuver, and the rotating mop pads — spinning at over 230 rotations per minute — effortlessly tackle stubborn grime, restoring the shine to my floors. The three adjustable steam modes allow me to customize the cleaning intensity for different surfaces, from delicate laminate to tough tile. Overall, the DEVOAC VM6 is a versatile and efficient cleaning tool that delivers impressive results without the need for harsh chemicals.”

The Devoac VM6 Scrubbing Steam Mop retails for $200, but you can shop it at Amazon for only $100 right now. If you hate mopping the old-fashioned way, this handy appliance may just be a floor-polishing game changer.