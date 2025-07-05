



Smartwatches are extensions of your phone. They allow you to make calls and read texts right from your wrist – perfect for situations where you don’t have your phone on you. But that’s not all. Smartwatches also double as fitness trackers, making them a perfect exercise accessory.

It comes as no surprise that these watches can get pricey, which is why we hunted down an amazing deal on a quality smartwatch. For a limited time, you can find $200 the Aycy Smartwatch for just $25 at Amazon. It works with both Apple and Android devices, and it’s available in seven different colors.

Aycy Smartwatch, $25 (was $200) at Amazon

The smartwatch has a built-in microphone and speaker, allowing you to take and receive calls with just a tap on the wrist. And speaking of tapping, the watch has a 1.85-inch HD touchscreen that shows incoming texts and notifications in real-time. You’ll be able to stay on top of what’s going on, even without your phone in hand.

Like other smartwatches, this also doubles as a fitness tracker. It tracks your steps, distance, heart rate, calories burned, sleep, and more. If you play a specific sport, you can set the watch to one of its 112 sports modes to collect specific activity data. And it’s waterproof, so it’s safe for the pool. The battery lasts about a week on a single charge, or up to a month in standby mode. It can be fully charged in two hours.

Several shoppers noted how bright and responsive the watch was, with one shopper sharing, “It looks really nice on the wrist and the color is actually better in person than in the pictures. The screen is big and bright, and the touch works smoothly. Pairing with my phone was super easy and the Bluetooth call feature is super handy when I don’t have my phone right by me.”

Another shopper thought it helped improve their everyday health. “I can take calls directly from the watch via Bluetooth, and the sound is as clear as a regular phone call. It tracks my heart rate, sleep, and daily activity – super helpful for staying on top of my health. The battery lasts a long time; I only need to charge it about twice a week.”

Who says you need to spend hundreds of dollars on a quality smartwatch? Now’s your chance to grab this $200 Aycy Smartwatch for just $25. It’s only on sale at Amazon for a limited time, so be sure to grab it while you can.