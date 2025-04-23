



If you’re in the market for a new smartwatch and have been waiting for the right deal to come along, it might just be your lucky day: Amazon is selling a $200 Mikego IDW25 Smartwatch for only $30 right now and shoppers go as far as to say it “works just like an Apple Watch.”

This full-featured smartwatch has a 1.83-inch high-definition screen with over 130 dial screens to choose from, Alexa voice-control integration, and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. If you’re looking to spend less time staring at screens and more time tackling work projects or fitness goals, this handy watch keeps all your important app notifications and messages in one curated place, while also allowing you to send and receive phone calls on the go.

Mikego IDW25 Smartwatch, $30 (was $200) at Amazon

With its health-monitoring tech and over 100 built-in sports modes, the Mikego excels as an easy-to-use personal fitness tracker, no matter your lifestyle or preferences. It can track your heart rate, steps taken, distance traveled, calories burned, and even provide updates on the quality and duration of your sleep. It has a waterproof rating of IP68, so you should be safe to wear it in most conditions — rainy weather and in the shower — but you wouldn’t want to take it snorkeling or have it fully submerged for extended periods of time.

“A nice-looking watch,” one shopper said. “Setup is really easy: connect to Bluetooth, enter your personal information, attach the second strap for the band, and strap it on. You can control connectivity to the phone, camera, Alexa, photos, weather, and music. It’s comfortable and very functional — it tracks sleep, steps, breath, heart rate, stress, blood oxygen, and workouts.”

“I’m quite impressed by the smartwatch,” wrote another reviewer. “The HD display has good brightness and clarity, and the touchscreen is smooth and responsive. I love the Bluetooth call option for answering and dialing — couldn’t be more convenient. The fitness-tracking features work well, and the battery lasts [a long time]. My daughter loves it. It’s very lightweight, comfortable to wear, and fairly easy to set up. A really good deal for the price.”

It can be hard to disconnect completely when you’ve got family and a job to consider, but a good smartwatch will help you reclaim your freedom and scale back your screen time without losing touch with the things that matter most. Score 85% off on a new Mikego smartwatch and cut down on the noise in your life.